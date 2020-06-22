Microsoft Edge 45.05.22.5036 Beta Update – Real-Time Web Activity Reports and More!

Even though Microsoft didn’t have that much success designing a powerful browser for desktop PCs, the same cannot be said about the mobile version of Edge. This is one of the world’s most powerful mobile browsers and it stands out with the large list of features that it offers to users. While the fast web surfing speed and access to tens of features might be nice, this is not what makes Edge stand out when compared to apps that offer similar performances. Instead, the amazing thing about Microsoft’s mobile browser is the fact that it gets updated regularly with improvements.

As you can imagine, Microsoft has a large team of developers who are dedicated to providing Edge with software updates. The performances of the mobile browser are being taken to the next level on a weekly basis and in fact, a brand-new update has just been released. With that being said, let’s go ahead and take a look at all the “goodies” that the new update introduces.

Microsoft Edge 45.05.22.5036 Beta Update

The first thing that we want to mention about the new update available for Microsoft Edge is that it is exclusive to beta users. The reason why this is important is because it means that all Edge fans who want to access all the latest improvements are first required to join the beta program. Luckily, Microsoft is allowing everyone who uses an Android-powered smartphone and is willing to provide the developers with feedback to join the beta program.

How to Download the New Update

The new update sports the 45.05.22.5036 beta version number and the only thing that Edge users who are enrolled in the beta program need to do in order to access it is to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. The update will automatically pop up in the notifications panel and all that is left to do is to tap on it and to wait for the installation process to complete.

On the other hand, there is an alternative method to download the new update for Edge without having to join the beta program. The update has also been released in the form of APK (Android Package Kit) and this makes it possible for eager Edge fans to manually download and install the update on their Android-powered smartphones.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes, the new update for Edge focuses on improving the mobile browser’s overall performance. Edge fans will no longer have to deal with bugs or random software crashes and the mobile browser’s start-up speed will be significantly faster. However, the bug fixes and software tweaks are not the only improvements that the update introduces. Check out the new features below:

Sign in with a Microsoft Family account to get real-time web activity reporting, content filtering, and other security features to help keep kids safe on mobile.

Highlight Features

If you are wondering what are the features that make Edge a must-have app on all smartphones, then you are in luck! Now that we have covered everything there is to know about the new update, we are going to go ahead and take a look the mobile browser’s top features.

A more personalized browsing experience

• Your favorites, passwords, and other saved data are securely synced across your devices.

Take control of your data

• Tracking prevention blocks trackers from sites you aren’t accessing directly. This is enabled by default, so you don’t have to take any action to start having a more private browsing experience.

Browse InPrivate

• When you use InPrivate tabs, your browsing data (like cookies, history, autofill information, or temporary files) isn’t saved on your device after you close all your InPrivate tabs.

Block Ads

• AdBlock Plus helps block unwanted ads.

• Turn on ad blocking by visiting Settings > Content blockers.

Microsoft Rewards

• Earn rewards while you search with Bing and find shopping deals online and in nearby stores.*

New!

• Redesigned navigation helps you get to your Favorites, Reading list, and more in fewer taps.