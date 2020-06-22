SHAREit 5.5.49 Update – New Design for the Sender and Receiver Pages in the User Interface

SHAREit is a highly popular app in the Android community and this is all thanks to the fact that the app excels at transferring all types of files. The range files that SHAREit supports is quite impressive and you can send anything that you want starting with regular pictures and ending with fully-installed apps. However, this is not the best thing about SHAREit. What truly makes the app stand out is the fact that it manages to transfer files at speeds that are 200 times faster than Bluetooth.

If you enjoy using SHAREit to send photos, videos, music, and apps with your friends, then we have some great news for you! The developers who are in charge of SHAREit have released a brand-new update that sports the 5.5.49 version number. The update is now available to download via OTA (over the air) channels and today we are going to cover everything there is to know about it.

SHAREit 5.5.49 Update

Since the new update is available to download via OTA channels, then the only thing that SHAREit fans are required to do in order to access all the improvements that it brings is to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. The update will pop up in the notifications panel and from there, the only thing left to do is to tap on it and wait for the update process to finalize. This is not going to take longer than a couple of minutes

There is also an alternative way to access the update. The developers have also released the new update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). This is a special type of update that is compatible only with Android-powered smartphones that have enabled the “Unknown Sources” option in their settings panel. The tricky part about installing this type of update is that users need to manually download and install them. On the bright side of things, there are tens of reliable APK-providers.

What’s New?

The question that all SHAREit fans must be asking right now is what’s new? If you are wondering what are the improvements that the update brings, then you should be pleased to know that the update focuses on enhancing the user experience and the interface. According to the patch notes, the new update changes the design of both the sender and receiver pages to make it easier to transfer data.

As all SHAREit fans already know by now, the app is also great when it comes to watching/downloading online videos. This is why it shouldn’t come as a surprise to find out that the new update introduces a handful of software tweaks that are optimizing the playback experience that the app provides. Therefore, we are advising all SHAREit fans to download the update as soon as possible.

Top Features

Now that we have checked out everything there is to know about the new update, let’s go ahead and take a look at the top features that SHAREit has to offer so that everyone understands why millions of people are using it every day.

► Fastest in the World

200 times faster than Bluetooth, the highest speed goes up to 20M/s.

Transfer files without losing quality.

► Transfer All Types of Files

Photos, videos, music, installed apps and any other files.

► Infinite Online Videos

HD & Selective, Offline watching, Continuously updated

► Excellent Video Player

Support almost all formats, give you Smooth playing experience

► Discover Trending Music

Tens of millions of high quality songs, and thousands of curated playlists. Online & Offline

► Elegant Music Player

Powerful equalizer provides immersive experiences for you

►GIFs, Wallpapers & Stickers

Personalized, Funny, Download & Share