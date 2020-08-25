Microsoft Edge 45.07.2.5057 Update – New “Collection” Feature is Finally Availabl on Android

Are you a big fan of Microsoft Edge? If that is the case, then you should make sure to keep your smartphone connected to a stable Wi-Fi network today. The reason why we are saying that is because Microsoft has just published a brand-new update for the mobile browser. With that said, let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about it.

Microsoft Edge 45.07.2.5057 Update

Right from the start, we want to mention that the new update is rolling out via Microsoft’s official over the air channels and that it sports the 45.07.2.5057 version number. Thanks to this, all Microsoft Edge fans who use Android-powered smartphones are eligible to access the update right away.

There is also an alternative way to access the update. The developers have released the APK version of the update and it is available for manual installation. Although, we do need to mention that installing APKs is a bit tricky and you need to be tech-savvy.

What’s New?

As it is the case with almost all updates that Microsoft releases, the latest release for Microsoft Edge introduces a bundle of features and bug fixes. The most significant change that users of the mobile browser are going to notice is that there is a new section called Collections.

Collection makes it easier for users to organize and collect all their content as they browse the web. We also want to highlight that the new update comes with a bundle of software tweaks that are boosting the overall performances that the mobile browser provides on Android-powered smartphones.

Top Features

Now that we have checked the latest features that Microsoft Edge’s new update introduces, let’s take a look at the top features that the mobile browser offers:

A more personalized browsing experience

• Your favorites, passwords, Collections and other saved data are securely synced across your devices.

Take control of your data

• New! Tracking prevention blocks trackers from sites you haven’t visited

Collect and organize on the go

• New! Collections makes it easier than ever to collect and organize content you find on the web across your signed-in devices – now available on your mobile device.

Browse InPrivate

• When you use InPrivate tabs, your browsing data (like cookies, history, autofill information, or temporary files) isn’t saved on your device after you close all your InPrivate tabs.

• New! Keep your search history private with built-in InPrivate search with Bing. When you browse using InPrivate mode, your search history will never be saved to Bing or associated back to your Microsoft account.

Block Ads

• AdBlock Plus helps block unwanted ads.

• Turn on ad blocking by visiting Settings > Content blockers.