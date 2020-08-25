Pokemon Go 0.185.1 Update – Major Changes to the Friends List

Pokemon Go is one of the most popular mobile games in the world with hundreds of millions of monthly active users. However, this shouldn’t come as a surprise since Pokemon Go gives players the chance to live out their childhood fantasy of running around their cities and catching Pokemon. That’s not all, the mobile game uses AR (augmented reality) technology to make all of this possible, and therefore, playing Pokemon Go is super fun.

Pokemon Go 0.185.1 Update

Even though it’s been a couple of years since Pokemon Go launched and took the Google Play Store by storm, the mobile game is still going strong to this day. The reason why Pokemon Go managed to stand the test of time is that it receives updates that are bundled with fresh features on a weekly basis. A brand-new update that sports the 0.185.1 version number has just been made available for download.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes for the new Pokemon Go update, the developers are focusing on implementing major bug fixes and improving the software stability. The biggest change that players are going to notice after installing the update is that when viewing the Friend Detail screen, they now can swipe horizontally to view the info and details of their friends.

How to Download the Update

If you are wondering how to download the update, then you should be pleased to know that the developers have released it via OTA (over the air) channels. Therefore, the only thing that Pokemon Go fans need to do in order to access the update and all the improvements that it brings is to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. Alternatively, the update is also available for manual download and installation in the form of APK (Android Package Kit).