Microsoft Edge Beta 104.0.1293.25 APK is Available – Download NOW

After the Beta 104.0.1293.21 APK was released a few days ago, it’s now time for Beta 104.0.1293.25 to shine. The latter just became available for download via APKMirror, and you can go ahead and install it on your Android device right now!

There are two download variants exposed, and both of them come in the form of simple APK files. There’s no bundle available as it normally happens, but we certainly can’t complain. Your device will need to be running on at least Android 8 in order to achieve compatibility for installing either one of the two APK files.

Before you decide which one of the two download variants is good for you, it’s a good idea to take a peek at the FAQ section from APKMirror.

There are currently no patch notes exposed, but we can assume that the update most likely brings a few bug fixes. The first download version, for instance, requires 100 MB of free space from the user’s Android phone in order to install. This is a significant hint that we’re not dealing with an APK that doesn’t bring anything new.

Last but not least, Edge’s description from APKMirror will surely motivate you even more to grab the APK file:

“Want to be one of the first to preview what’s new? The Microsoft Edge preview channels are now available for mobile! This is the Microsoft Edge Beta channel for Android. Your feedback is what helps us improve, so download now and let us know what you think.”

Microsoft never seems to get tired of updating its Edge browser. The Redmond-based giant surely wants the app to remain competitive with other top-rated browsers such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Opera, and more.

Feel free to tell us which one is your favorite browser and why!