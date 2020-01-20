Microsoft Launcher 5.11.2.56329 Update – General Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements

Microsoft Launcher is one of the most useful apps that you can install on your smartphone. The reason behind this is that Microsoft Launcher is allowing users to seamlessly transition between their Android-powered smartphone to PC.

Therefore, users can continue viewing the same pictures, videos, and documents on their PCs, thus helping them become more productive. To make things even better, Microsoft Launcher is updated regularly with improvements and a new update has just been released.

Microsoft Launcher 5.11.2.56329 Update

If you enjoy using Microsoft Launcher on your Android-powered smartphone, then we have some great news to share with you. As previously noted, the app has just received a new update and this is why we are advising all fans of the app to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network so that they can be among the first ones to access the update.

Furthermore, the new update is changing the build number of Microsoft Launcher to 5.11.2.56329 and it aims to improve the overall performances. The way that the new update is doing that is by introducing general bug fixes and under the hood software tweaks.

Top Features

Now that we have presented the latest update for Microsoft Launcher, let’s go ahead and check out what are the top features that the app offers.

Personalize Your Feed

· Set Microsoft Launcher as your default home screen to enjoy a personalized feed and improved functionality with your other Microsoft apps.

· Customize your feed to see news, calendar events, docs, and contacts at a glance.

· View your calendar card to easily manage your schedule across devices.

· Use Family features to see how much time your kids spend on their phone, and to spot them on a map, at home or on the go.*

Give your phone a new look

· Choose from light, dark and transparent themes to suit your style.

· Enjoy Bing daily images as your wallpaper or use your own photos.

· Personalize your apps with custom icon packs and use adaptive icons to give your icons a consistent look and feel.

Cortana

· Your digital assistant, Cortana, is available from your device.

· Cortana can complete tasks for you like reading your unread text messages, letting you know how your calendar looks, and more.

Continue on PC

· Photos on your phone are instantly available on your Windows PC.**

· Seamlessly transition between editing docs on your phone and on your PC