Phoenix Browser 4.1.3.2195 Update – Fresh Design and Lots of New Features

One of the best things about always carrying a smartphone in our pockets is the fact that we can access the web at any time. This is why downloading and installing a premium mobile browser on your smartphone is a top priority. Phoenix Browser is one of the most popular browsers available for Android and the reason behind this is that Phoenix Browser gives users access to a plethora of features that make it easier to surf the web.

Another great thing about Phoenix Browser is the fact that the browser is updated on a regular basis with improvements. In fact, a new update which sports the 4.1.3.2195 version number has started rolling out earlier this morning and it introduces lots of useful features and design improvements. With that said, let’s go ahead and check out everything about it.

Phoenix Browser 4.1.3.2195 Update

As previously noted, the new update for Phoenix Browser is changing the browser’s version number to 4.1.3.2195. The update is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels and we are advising all Phoenix Browser fans to get it as soon as possible. Now, let’s look at the patch notes.

*New design and quick browsing experience.

*Download engine upgraded, download speed increased a lot.

*Video downloader has been enhanced, videos can be easily downloaded from Facebook, Instagram and other sites.

*Updated ad blocking rules to block more ads.

*Easily saving WhatsApp status and manage WhatsApp file.

*Optimizing file manager, added support for more than 50 file formats, such as word, excel, ppt, pdf, etc.

*More powerful video player and music player.

Final Words

As we can see from the patch notes, the latest update for Phoenix Browser introduces lots of major improvements. Therefore, the new update is categorized as a high-priority release and downloading the update is going to boost the overall performances of the browser.