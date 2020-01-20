Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Leak Reveals Strange Looking Camera Setup

We are less than a month from Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event where the new Galaxy lineup will be revealed and despite that, the leaks keep pouring. There are so many Galaxy S20 Ultra leaks right now that we could even build our own version of the smartphone if we had the hardware parts.

Nonetheless, the latest Galaxy S20 Ultra leak is showcasing the innovative design that the smartphone’s rear-mounted camera setup will offer. With that said, let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about it.

New Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Leak

The first thing that we want to mention about the new Galaxy S20 Ultra leak is that it doesn’t surprise us at all that the smartphone will feature an innovative camera setup. This is Samsung’s flagship in 2020 and previous leaks have shown us that the smartphone will be equipped with a 6.9-inch display that features a pixel resolution of 3200 x 1400 and a 120Hz refresh rate. To make things even better, the smartphone will ship with 16GB of RAM.

The leaked picture is revealing the camera setup of Galaxy S20 Ultra and from the looks of it, the upcoming smartphone will ship with a 108MP sensor, a 12MP ultra wide-angle camera and a ToF (time-of-flight) sensor that is used for AR and facial recognition.

However, that’s not all! Galaxy S20 Ultra will also feature a 48MP telephoto main shooter. Even though 48MP may not be as impressive as 108MP, this is not the case. The main sensor uses new technology and it offers 10X optical zoom and 100x digital zoom.

Strange Design

What’s interesting about the new camera setup from Samsung is the strange design. We think that this is Samsung’s way of “answering” the highlight feature that Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro Max has to offer, which is its camera setup.