Microsoft Launches New All-In-One Office App for Android

If you do lots of work from your smartphone and you have to deal with document and office editing, then you surely know how annoying it can be to constantly have to switch between apps. Luckily, Microsoft’s developers are aware of this problem and this is why they have created an all-in-one Office app that is available for Android. The app is giving users access to Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. With that said, let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about the new app.

All-In-One Microsoft App

Normally, you would be required to download and install three different apps on your smartphone if you wanted to access all the features that Microsoft Office has to offer. Fortunately, this is not the case anymore. Word, Excel, and PowerPoint are being combined into a single app to make it easier for users to access all their favorite features.

To make things even better, the app is also equipped with a handful of unique features that are being introduced as quality of life improvements. For example, users will now be able to share files to nearby devices, the same that way that the Android Files app works.

On the downside of things, the app does not ship with all of the features that the standalone versions of Word, Excel and PowerPoint have to offer such as support for landscape devices like Chromebooks and tablets.

Top Features

Now that we have presented the new app, let’s take a look at what are the top features that it has to offer as presented on the official Google Play Store page.

Word, Excel, and PowerPoint combined in one app:

• Create, edit, and work together on documents with others in real-time.

• Store and access documents in the cloud or on your device.

• Easily access recent and frequently used Word, Excel, PowerPoint files stored in the cloud or on your device.

• Search for documents stored in the cloud, on your phone, or across your organization (if using a work account).

Uniquely mobile ways that make document creation easier:

• Snap a picture of a document and turn it into an editable Word file with the press of a button.

• Transform a picture of a table into an Excel spreadsheet so you can work with the data.

• Let PowerPoint help you design a presentation by simply selecting the pictures you want to use from your phone.

• Create automatically enhanced digital images of whiteboards and documents with Office Lens features integrated into the app.

Quickly perform common mobile tasks with in-built Actions:

• Instantly create PDFs from photos or Word, Excel, and PowerPoint documents.

• Sign PDFs using your finger.

• Quickly jot down ideas and notes with Sticky Notes.

• Easily transfer files between your phone and computer or share instantly with nearby mobile devices.

• Scan QR codes to open links.

Anyone can download the Office app for free and start using it right away – no need to sign in. However, simply logging in with a personal, work, or school Microsoft Account will enable you to access and save documents on OneDrive and SharePoint.

Final Words

We have to give praise to Microsoft for realizing that its users are becoming frustrated from having to switch between apps all the time. The new Microsoft Office app is great and we can be sure that Microsoft will keep improving it during the upcoming months via software updates. After all, the app is still in the early stages having been made available for download only one day ago.