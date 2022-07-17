Pokémon GO Bug Allows Players to Defeat Giovanni Way Too Easily

Defeating Team Rocket almost sounds like a joke since everybody seems to easily be able to take those nitwits down for the count. But that’s not the case when we’re talking about Giovanni, who has been the head of the organization.

Giovanni is also known for serving as a secretive gym leader. Defeating him in Pokemon GO is not exactly child’s play, but a bug of the augmented-reality game makes the mission a lot easier for the players.

You can defeat Giovanni without even finding him

Dexerto reveals that there’s a bug in Pokemon GO that allows players to take down Giovanni even without having to find the guy. One player discovered the bug, and he was able to benefit from it. But there’s a catch, however, as you know what they say: you can’t have your cake and eat it too.

The Pokemon GO player in question was about to lose valuable in-game rewards for defeating Giovanni. Reddit user ‘Htb232‘ is the somewhat lucky fellow, and he reported the bug to the ‘TheSilphRoad’ subreddit.

Feel free to learn more about Pokemon GO from the game’s description that was provided by the Official Pokemon YouTube channel:

“Get ready for an all-new Pokémon experience! Pokémon GO opens a universe of Pokémon to find, catch, trade, and battle on your iPhone or Android device! With Pokémon GO, you’ll discover Pokémon in a whole new world—your own! Pokémon GO will use real location information to allow players to experience catching, trading, and battling Pokémon. Visit our site for more information. “

You can choose to play Pokemon GO on either one of several platforms. You can run the game via Android phones, or you can use a device that’s running on Apple’s iOS. That means that both iPhones and iPads are capable of running the augmented-reality game.