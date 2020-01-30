Moto G Stylus Live Picture Gets Leaked Ahead of February Launch Event

Even though Samsung is planning to take the smartphone industry by storm in February when it plans to launch its upcoming Galaxy Series, Samsung is not the only tech giant that is preparing to reveal a new smartphone next month. Motorola has been long rumored to be working on a new Moto phone that ships with stylus support.

The upcoming smartphone is called Moto G Stylus and all rumors were confirmed earlier today when a live image was leaked. With that said, let’s go ahead and take a closer look at the leaked picture so that we can see all the features that Moto G Stylus offers.

Moto G Stylus Leaked Picture

As we can see from the live image, Moto G Stylus will ship with a full-screen display that features a punch hole for the selfie shooter. Talking about the camera specs of Moto G Stylus, we need to highlight that the smartphone is expected to ship with a 48MP primary camera and a 117-degree wide-angle action camera. Additionally, the leaked picture shows us that Moto G Stylus features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Hardware Specs

Fortunately for us, the highlight hardware specs of Moto G Stylus have already been leaked. This is why we know that the smartphone will feature a 6.3/6.4-inch display that uses Full HD+ technology.

Furthermore, Moto G Stylus will be powered by one of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6-series that is expected to be paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage space. To make things even better, Moto G Stylus will be fueled by a 4,000 mAh battery that features fast-charging support.

Launch Date

Moto G Stylus was recently spotted on GeekBench which is a benchmarking website. This leads us to believe that the smartphone is ready to launch and according to industry experts and insider rumors, Motorola is planning to launch the smartphone on February 13.