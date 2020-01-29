Snapchat 10.74.6.0 Update – Faster Performances and Software Stability

Even though Facebook and Instagram are the world’s two most popular social media apps, Snapchat is slowly but surely catching up to them. This is all thanks to the fact that the developers who are in charge of Snapchat are not afraid to innovate by introducing new features and filters that make it possible for users to transform their selfies into artistic or funny pictures.

Nonetheless, the reason why Snapchat is making headlines today is because the social media app has just received a new update. The update sports the 10.74.6.0 version number and it comes with a handful of software improvements. With that said, let’s check out everything there is to know about the new update.

Snapchat 10.74.6.0 Update

Right off the bat, we want to mention that the new update is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels. This is great news for Snapchat fans because it means that the only thing they need to do in order to access the update is to keep their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi.

Alternatively, eager Snapchat fans who don’t want to wait for the update to arrive via OTA channels can always manually download and install it in the form of APK.

What’s New?

As previously mentioned, the latest update for Snapchat doesn’t come with any new features or exciting camera filters. However, the update makes up for that by introducing a handful of “under the hood” software tweaks that are taking Snapchat’s performances to the next level.

Therefore, the chances of Snapchat randomly lagging or shutting down are lower than ever. Now, let’s take a look at what are the top features that Snapchat offers.

Top Features

SNAP 📸

• Snapchat opens right to the camera. Tap to take a photo, or press and hold for video.

• Add a Lens or Filter to your photo — new ones are added every day! Change the way you look, dance with your 3D Bitmoji, and discover games you can play with your face.

• Create your own Filters to add to photos and videos — or try out Lenses made by our community!

CHAT 💬

• Stay in touch and Chat with friends with live messaging, or share your day with Group Stories.

• Video Chat with up to 16 friends at once. You can even use Filters and Lenses!

• Express yourself with Friendmojis — exclusive Bitmojis made just for you and a friend.

DISCOVER 🔍

• Follow friends and watch their Stories to see their day unfold.

• Keep up to date with exclusive Stories from top publishers and creators.

• Watch breaking news, original Shows, and community Stories — made just for your phone.