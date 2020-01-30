Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 + to Receive Major OS Update

Samsung does a great job of equipping its smartphones with the most powerful hardware specs available on the market. However, there is one area where Samsung doesn’t do that well. We are talking about operating system updates. Samsung is always late with them and not just that, but the company’s older smartphones tend to get “forgotten”. Fortunately, Samsung has listened to the feedback and it is now ready to release upgrades to the Android 10 OS that is running on Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 +.

Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 + Update

The South Korean based tech giant has announced earlier today that it is planning to release a major operating system update for Galaxy S9 and the bigger Galaxy S9 +. The update is scheduled to release via OTA (over the air) channels in February. Therefore, Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 + fans don’t need to wait that much until they can access the update and all the “goodies” that it brings.

“One UI 2 brings you Android 10, with exciting new features from Samsung and Google based on the feedback from users like you. We recommend that you back up your important data to keep it safe during the upgrade. Some apps, including Calculator, Samsung Internet, Samsung Health and Samsung Notes, need to be updated individually after you update your OS,” said Samsung about the new update.

Galaxy S9 – Specs Overview

Since we are talking about Galaxy S9, let’s go ahead and take a look at what are the key hardware specs that the smartphone offers. Considering the fact that Galaxy S9 used to be a flagship smartphone, then it shouldn’t come as a surprise that it is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 CPU. The CPU is paired with an Adreno 630 GPU which ships alongside 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB of internal storage space.