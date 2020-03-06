Motorola’s Upcoming G8 Power Lite Gets Leaked Ahead of Launch Date

Motorola has been busy this year. The tech giant started the year by announcing a brand-new smartphone called G8 Power that ships with a massive 5,000 mAh battery, 6.4-inches display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 655 processor. Luckily for Motorola fans, it doesn’t seem like the tech giant is going to take a break from launching new smartphones anytime soon. The reason why we are saying that is because a new press render leak is confirming that Motorola is planning to launch a “Lite” version of the aforementioned G8 Power.

Motorola G8 Power Lite

The picture featured above is the official press render of G8 Power Lite. The upcoming smartphone seems to feature a finished design which leads us to believe that G8 Power Lite may launch during the upcoming weeks. We also want to highlight the fact that G8 Power Lite will ship with a triple-camera setup on the rear side in comparison with the standard G8 Power model that is equipped with a four-camera setup.

The triple-camera setup shouldn’t come as a surprise since Motorola is going to downgrade some specs and features in order to lower the price of the “Lite” smartphone. Another important design feature that is worth mentioning is the selfie camera that is embedded beneath the display. This is usually a feature that we only see on premium smartphones and fortunately, Motorola has decided to equip it on its upcoming G8 Power Lite.

Hardware Specs

According to previous rumors, G8 Power Lite is going to be quite a powerful smartphone. Despite being categorized as a budget-oriented smartphone, G8 Power Lite will be powered by a MediaTek P35 processor. To make things even better, G8 Power Lite will be fueled by the same 5,000 mAh battery that can be spotted on the standard G8 Power model.