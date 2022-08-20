MultiVersus Leaks Hint At Upcoming Halloween Characters

Millions of users have tried out the free-to-play crossover fighting game MultiVersus. The astonishingly diverse array of fighters in MultiVersus is the game’s main selling point, with DC Comics’ Batman and Superman facing off against Arya Stark from Game of Thrones and Shaggy from Scooby-Doo. Developers are aware that adding new characters to the MultiVersus roster is the best method to keep players engaged with the franchise.

Since their addition to MultiVersus has been confirmed, we can be sure that at least four more characters will be joining the roster in upcoming patches. On August 23, Morty Smith, a character from the animated series Rick and Morty, will become the first member of the MultiVersus team. Fans can also anticipate the arrival of Rick Sanchez, Morty’s grandfather, Black Adam, and Stripe from Gremlins at some time between now and November 15, when Season 1 concludes.

Although only Morty, Rick, Black Adam, and Stripe have been made official for MultiVersus, data mining initiatives and leaks have provided fans a taste of what to look forward to in future seasons. There have been rumors that two of the leaked MultiVersus characters, in particular, would be perfect for a Halloween event in October. However, with only four characters confirmed for Season 1, fans shouldn’t hold their breath.

As evidenced by leaks from data miners, MultiVersus will expand its cast to include the Wicked Witch of the West and Beetlejuice at some time in the future. A second season of MultiVersus is imminent, and it’s feasible that these characters will be saved for it. However, it’s also likely that players may have to wait a long time to take control of them. Even if the Wicked Witch of the West and Beetlejuice don’t show up in time for Halloween, they could show up later in the season.

Although Player First Games has not announced any Halloween-specific activities, it is not uncommon for live service games to incorporate seasonal content. For obvious reasons, Beetlejuice and the Wicked Witch of the West would be fantastic new additions to this celebration. Beetlejuice is an undead demon who wants to torment the living, whereas the Wicked Witch of the West is, well, a witch. Both are appropriately spooky to be added to the MultiVersus cast for Halloween. While characters like Beetlejuice and the Wicked Witch of the West may appear in the film eventually, their inclusion is more likely to occur in at a later time.