Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Could Bring A Revamped Kilton’s Fang and Bone

Even though Nintendo has just provided a brief preview of the gameplay for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, it is still quite informative. Even while it is obvious that Nintendo is not going to try to recreate the incredibly successful formula of the original game, it is nevertheless bringing a great many new components.

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is aiming for a spring 2023 release on Nintendo Switch. The setting for the adventure has been expanded to include the skies above Hyrule.

Link will acquire new abilities that were not present in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and he will explore new locations, the majority of which will be located on the sky islands that are now filling Hyrule’s skies. In addition, there will be brand new creatures. Fans got their first look at horned Bokoblins, new mechanical foes, and other elements of the game’s world in the first gameplay clip. Due to the fact that many Zelda fans already have seen all that BotW has to offer at this point, new enemies will be of great use.

However, new monsters are not only useful for fighting; they also have the potential to revitalize the Fang and Bone. Players of Breath of the Wild who have a collection of monster parts probably remember going to the Fang and Bone and interacting with its monster-obsessed proprietor, Kilton, in order to trade their monster parts for unique items and win exclusive rewards. Kilton was not always simple to access, but the benefits offered by the Fang and Bone were well worth the effort. Since Breath of the Wild 2 takes place in the same Hyrule as its predecessor, we should expect to see many of the same characters again. Kilton ought to make a comeback in BotW2 and acquire a large number of new facilities, all of which should be inspired by the increased monster list in the sequel.

In BotW2, the Fang and Bone was effective in accomplishing its goals. Kilton’s monster disguises opened up some intriguing methods for fans of Zelda who are interested in being stealthy, and Monster Extract gave fans who were trying to spice up their cuisine a new way to add flavor to their dishes. Collectors of armor also had the opportunity to purchase the Dark Set from Kilton. However, in the end, the Fang and Bone was only a moderately stocked shop due to the fact that many of the products he sold were one-time purchases. Kilton’s Medals of Honor provided a little more diversity in how the player may engage with the oddball shopkeeper, but overall, he was a minor character in Breath of the Wild who was easy to miss.

Because Kilton is a one-of-a-kind character thanks to his preoccupation with monsters, the second installment of Breath of the Wild should give him a more prominent role. Fortunately, the new foes in the game provide him with the opportunity to mature and become stronger. Kilton will most likely be interested in learning more about the newly spawned beasts that have appeared in Hyrule and BotW2’s sky islands. It’s possible that Horned Bokoblins, new creations, and other new monsters may inspire Kilton to manufacture additional effective weapons and armor with more diversified purposes than the monster camouflage, which would encourage Link to hunt these species.

However, in addition to new pieces of equipment, Breath of the Wild 2 has the potential to make Kilton a more regular questgiver. In order to contribute to Kilton’s research on monsters, he can assign Link the responsibility of hunting new monsters for rare components and capturing images of new monsters. If Kilton puts in the effort to learn about the new opponents in Breath of the Wild 2, he has the potential to become a more prominent character in the game overall. For example, Zelda may decide to include Kilton in her network of academics, similar to how Purah and Robbie, both of whom worked for the Royal Academic Lab. His understanding of monsters could prove to be vital in the event that Calamity Ganon’s army returns more powerful than ever before. He would blend in well with these other oddball scientists.

It is likely that Princess Zelda and Link have worked together to restore Hyrule in the time that has passed between the first and second games in the series; giving Kilton would be a nice way to indicate that they have done so. After the collapse of the kingdom in Breath of the Wild’s Hyrule, the land was shattered, thus it shouldn’t have come as a surprise that its inhabitants didn’t cooperate with one another.

Nevertheless, Breath of the Wild 2 might see friendships and teamwork defining a second struggle against Ganon in a Hyrule that is on the mend. This would be the case since Zelda has reclaimed her place on the Hylian throne. If Kilton were given a more prominent role in Breath of the Wild 2, it might be used to illustrate how the world has evolved while also providing justification for more complex gameplay for the Fang and Bone.