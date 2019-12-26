Naver Whale Browser 1.1.8.2 Update – Check Out The Latest Christmas Themes and Features

Naver Whale Browser is one of the most useful apps that you can install on your smartphone. Unlike Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox, this app is more than a simple mobile browser that makes it easier for people to surf the web. Naver Whale Browser does much more than that!

For example, the app is giving users the option to save websites or images in a scrapbook and then visit them at a later time. Nonetheless, the reason why we are talking about Naver Whale Browser today is that it has just received a new update that introduces a bunch of new features.

Naver Whale Browser 1.1.8.2 Update

If you like using Naver Whale Browser to surf the web, then we have some amazing news to share with you. As previously noted, the developers who are in charge of the app have just released a new update and it sports the 1.1.8.2 version number.

This is a major update and it introduces a bunch of new features that you are going to love. With that said, let’s go over the patch notes together so that we can see all the “goodies” that the update introduces.

The Patch Notes

Christmas is coming to Whale

– Christmas Theme is on Whale

The limit of tab count is increased.

– We’ve increased the limit to 300

The structure of the settings has changed.

– Change the structure to be more simple

– Dark mode is applied on settings page now

As we can clearly see in the patch notes listed above, the new update is a high priority release and all Naver Whale Browser users are advised to download it as soon as possible. Now, let’s see which are the top features that the app offers.

Top Features

※QuickSearch

– Without making a new tab, you can search and use a website on the instant panel.

※QuickBar

– Swipe on the bottom toolbar. QuickBar is like a bookmark bar on the desktop browser.

※Scrapbook

– You can save the website, images you want into Whale.

– Scrapbook is the easiest way to save and re-visit the website.

※Sync

– When you sign in Whale, you can sync your data like history, bookmarks on every device.

※CleanWeb

– Whale blocks abusive ads to make a fast and clean usage a web.