UC Browser 12.14.0.1221 Update – Playback Feature and Lots of New GIFs

If you are searching for a mobile browser that will provide you with fast web surfing speeds and access to a plethora of features, then you don’t need to look any further than UC Browser. This is a highly popular app in the Android community that has been downloaded and installed on millions of smartphones. While the plethora of features that UC Browser offers is useful, this is not necessarily what makes the app stand out. The best thing about UC Browser is the constant stream of updates that it benefits from.

The developers who are in charge of UC Browser know that the best way to make sure that their app provides users with a premium user experience is to always improve the software performances. The developers are doing this by releasing new updates every couple of days and a brand-new one has just arrived.

UC Browser 12.14.0.1221 Update

We have some amazing news to share with UC Browser fans today! As previously noted, a new update has recently started rolling out and everyone who enjoys using the app is advised to keep their smartphone connected to a stable Wi-Fi network in order to download the update as soon as possible.

Alternatively, eager UC Browser fans can speed up the process and manually install the update. This can be down by downloading the update in the form of APK. However, we do need to mention that APK releases are compatible only with Android-powered smartphones. Not just that, but the Android-powered smartphones need to have the “Unknown Sources” option set as enabled.

New Features

UC Browser fans who are wondering if the new update is worth downloading should be pleased to know that the answer is yes. The update introduces a bunch of “goodies” that are going to take the performances of the app to the next level. First off, the update introduces web page video support playback function. This is an important feature because it allows web video users to free their hands and feel video content with voice.

Another highlight feature that the new update is introducing is a bundle of new GIFs. To make things even better, the new GIFs have been optimized to run smoother. The update also comes with a “hot word carousel” function that will make it much easier for UC Browser users to find the GIFs that they are looking for.

Top Features

Now that we have checked out the latest update for UC Browser and all the “goodies” that it brings, let’s go ahead and take a look at what are the top features that UC Browser has to offer.

★ Variety of Stickers & Share with Friends: We added a new page channel of video status and stickers for you. There are massive stickers and popular stickers that you can share with your friends on social network.

★ Upgraded Web Browsing Experience: The most recent version uses our unique self-developed U4 engine that performs 20% improvement in web connection, standard support, video watching experience, personal information security, stability, and storage management in comparison with our last version.

★ Small Window Mode: Our small window mode enables the video window to be moved apart from the webpage, and hanged on screen top, while you expect to chat with friends, shop online or participate in other activities without video watch interruption.

★Fast Downloads: Our servers speed up and stabilize downloads. If any disconnection or interruption occurs, UC Browser can continue downloading from breakpoint. By accelerating the downloading process, it saves you time for downloadable files.

★Cricket Card Feature: UC Browser adds a special Cricket feature for Cricket fans. Most updated Cricket matches live, scores and related information can easily be searched.

★Data Saving: UC Browser compresses data, speeds up navigation and helps you save a lot of cellular data traffic. The more you browse, the more data you can save with UC Browser.

★Ad Block: Ad block functionality blocks different forms of ads that affect your browse experience. It helps you visit webpages Ad-Free on your android devices, no more pop-up banner ads.

★Videos for all tastes: UC Browser allows you to watch movies and TV series. The menu categorizes videos in different tastes: humor, clips, girls, anime, trailers, or even war films.

★Facebook Mode: This unique feature speeds up Facebook regardless of your network condition. UC Browser always finds the way to increase your network speed.

★Night Mode: Switch to night mode on UC Browser to read more comfortably at night.