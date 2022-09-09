NBA 2K23: Chech Out the Season 1 Trailer

Developer Visual Concepts and publisher 2K Games had been working hard to bring the latest basketball simulation game from the NBA series to life. Known as NBA 2K23, the new game is available starting today for those passionate about the series and sports gaming.

It will be relatively easy to get your hands on the new NBA 2K23 game. All you need is a PC that’s capable enough (and let’s admit, most PCs in 2022 should be powerful enough for such a game) or a console such as Xbox Series X/Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, or Nintendo Switch.

Compared to the previous game of the NBA series, NBA 2K23 brings a much more intense and realistic vibe. The graphics have clearly been improved. The players seem more dedicated to those matches, as the stakes seem higher than ever. Unsurprisingly, there are new game modes available, which can simply translate to brand new challenges for the players. But it will definitely be worth it, as MyCAREER will be featuring new events and rewards.

Feel free to watch the NBA 2K23 trailer for Season 1, as there are so many more to learn about this amazing game:

Here’s what a description via Steam has to say about the new game from Visual Concepts:

“Rise to the occasion in NBA 2K23. Showcase your talent in MyCAREER. Pair All-Stars with timeless legends in MyTEAM. Build your own dynasty in MyGM, or guide the NBA in a new direction with MyLEAGUE. Take on NBA or WNBA teams in PLAY NOW and feel true-to-life gameplay.”

Oddly enough, the NBA 2K23 game even works on Windows 7 according to the system requirements revealed by the official Steam page. That’s an operating system that Microsoft doesn’t support anymore for over 2 and a half years already. Very few people across the world still use it.