YouTube 17.36.36 beta is Available in APK Form

YouTube is once again going through some changes, and this time it’s the Android app that has been updated. The new version is 17.36.36 beta, which means that you can certainly already be on the lookout for it if you’re using an Android phone.

The new update is available in two download options, and both of them are worthy of attention if you ask us. There’s the simple APK file that requires 123MB of storage space and also the APK bundle that demands 105.68MB.

Minimum requirements

The basic and pretty much only requirement that you need to be aware of if you’re aiming to install the new YouTube 17.36.36 beta APK is that your device needs to run on at least Android 8. Both download options were built on a universal architecture.

The new update doesn’t bring any new features, most probably, but even so, installing it can’t be a bad idea. Software apps release updates very often only to ensure that everything works as planned.

