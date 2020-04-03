Need for Speed: No Limits 4.3.4 Update – The Bloodfang Crew is Now Live

If you are looking for a fun mobile game that can keep you entertained at all times, then you don’t need to search any further than Need for Speed: No Limits. This is one of the most downloaded mobile games on the Google Play Store and there is a good reason for that! Need for Speed: No Limits gives players the chance to get in exotic cars and race against their friends in order to find out who is the fastest.

Not only that but Need for Speed: No Limits is the perfect game for car fans who love modifying their rides. The customization options that this game offers are amazing. Players have access to over 2.5 million mods that they can use to customize their dream cars and make them look better and ride faster!

Need for Speed: No Limits 4.3.4 Update

While the impressive number of mods and exotic cars that this game offers are outstanding, this is not the reason why Need for Speed: No Limits is making headlines on our website. Instead, we want to let fans of the game know that a brand-new update is coming their way. The update sports the 4.3.4 version number and it started rolling out earlier this morning.

What’s New?

The new update for Need for Speed: No Limits introduces the much-anticipated Bloodfang Crew. This crew is going to challenge the racers of Blackridge in a brand-new chapter of the NFSNL Campaign and players can join in on the races.

Check out the list below to see what are the new features that are being introduced by the update.