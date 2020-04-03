OnePlus 8 Pro with Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 865 Gets Spotted On GeekBeench

OnePlus 8 Pro is scheduled to be officially on April 14 and fortunately, we don’t have to wait for one more single second in order to see the hardware performances that the smartphone has to offer. The reason why we are saying that is because OnePlus 8 Pro has just been spotted on GeekBench. With that said, today we are going to check out everything there is to know about OnePlus’s upcoming flagship smartphone.

GeekBench Leak

The first thing that we want to note about the latest OnePlus 8 Pro leak is the fact that since the smartphone was spotted on GeekBench, then this means that the Chinese based tech giant is ready to launch the smartphone. Nonetheless, OnePlus 8 Pro scored a whopping 3,398 points in the multi-core test and 906 points in the single-core test.

The impressive performance results are possible thanks to Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 865 that is hiding beneath OnePlus 8 Pro’s hood. This is one of the world’s most powerful processors and it clocks at a top speed of 2.84GHz. To make things even better, the processor is paired with an Adreno 650 graphics processing unit and 8GB/12GB of RAM.

Highlight Features

If the powerful processor is not enough to impress you, then you should know that OnePlus 8 Pro is equipped with a 6.78-inches display. The massive display uses Fluid AMOLED technology and it offers a pixel resolution of 1440 x 3120 alongside a pixel density of 507 PPI. We also want to mention that the smartphone’s display has been coated in Corning Gorilla Glass 6 for extra protection.

OnePlus 8 Pro will ship with a quad-camera setup on the rear side that features the following main shooter: 48 MP sensor with f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/1.43″, 1.12µm, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, and OIS.