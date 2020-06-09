Need for Speed: No Limits 4.5.5 Update – Michael Speedway Returns to Blackridge with New Exotic Cars

Do you love playing Need for Speed: No Limits on your Android-powered smartphone? If your answer is yes, then you should make sure to keep your smartphone connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. The reason why we are saying that is because Electronic Arts has just published a brand-new update for Need for Speed: No Limits and it is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels.

Need for Speed: No Limits 4.5.5 Update

The latest update for Need for Speed: No Limits sports the 4.5.5 version number and it is available to download right now. Since the update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels, then the only thing that fans of the mobile game need to do in order to access is to stay connected to Wi-Fi.

What’s New?

Here are the new features that Need for Speed: No Limits’ latest update introduces:

Blackridge gets more dangerous with the next chapter of the Need for Speed No Limits campaign

Jump into the Vault and start an NFSNL classic Special Event of your choice

Michael Speedway returns to Blackridge. Help him and earn the McLaren Senna

XRC is back with the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4

The Jaguar XKR-S GT is awaiting in an all-new Proving Grounds

The Best Features

Let’s go ahead and check out the best features that Need for Speed: No Limits has to offer:

CUSTOMIZE EXTREME RIDES

Stock your garage with the real-world cars you’ve always wanted, from top manufacturers such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Pagani, Koenigsegg, Hennessey, and more. Then trick them out with the hottest customization system on mobile, from spots like the Mod Shop and the Black Market, giving you over 2.5 million custom combos to play with. Your rides are waiting – take them to the streets to go head-to-head with the competition and prove yourself.

DRIVE FAST – AND FEARLESS

Steer onto the streets of Blackridge, accelerate over jumps and around debris, into traffic, against walls, and through high-speed Nitro Zones. Flip on the nitrous and thrust yourself into another level of adrenaline-fueled driving and drifting. Around every corner is a fresh race as you clash with local crews and local cops. It’s a world full of wannabe drivers – can you stay in front and earn respect?

RACE TO WIN

Never back down as you race anyone crazy enough to take you on, leave them gapped, and increase your rep. Dig, drift, drag, and roll your ride to the finish line while outrunning the police on your tail. Burn rubber in over 1,000 challenging races – and that’s just the starting line. Be notorious, own the streets, and score the world’s best cars. Because one ride is never enough!