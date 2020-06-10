Uber 4.320.10002 Update for Android – Travel Faster!

There aren’t many apps that can claim they have changed the world, but Uber certainly has the right to do that. When Uber launched, everyone realized that there is an alternative to taxis that is both safer and more comfortable. This is why it shouldn’t come as a surprise to find out that Uber is now one of the world’s most popular apps with hundreds of millions of active users.

Since millions of people are relying on Uber to get safe transportation to their destinations, the developers who are in charge of Uber are always looking for new ways to improve the app’s performances and software stability. The way that they are doing that is by introducing new software updates.

Uber 4.320.10002 Update

If you enjoy using Uber on your Android-powered smartphone, then you should make sure to keep your smartphone connected to a stable Wi-Fi network today. The reason why we are saying that is because Uber’s developers have just published a new software release.

The latest update for Uber supports the 4.320.10002 version number and it is rolling out via over the air channels. Alternatively, the update can be manually downloaded and installed in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). The tricky part about installing this type of updates is that they are compatible only with Android-powered smartphones.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes, the new update focuses on making the app faster and more reliable. The update introduces a bundle of “under the hood” software tweaks that are taking Uber’s performance to the next level and therefore, we are advising all fans of the app to get the update as soon as possible.

The Best Uber Features

Now that we have checked out everything there is to know about Uber’s latest update, let’s go ahead and take a look at what are the best features that the app has to offer. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.

GET THERE FROM ALMOST ANYWHERE

Available at more than 600 airports and in 700+ cities around the world, Uber is a great way to make your travel plans stress-free. Request a ride on demand or schedule one ahead of time.

FIND THE RIDE YOU WANT

Whether you’re looking for style, space, or affordability, Uber can help you find the perfect ride to fit your needs:

– Enjoy elegance and premium features with Uber Black

– Cruise past traffic on an electric JUMP bike or scooter

– Ride with extra room (and more of your friends) with UberXL

All of these transportation options and more are available in one place with the Uber app.

SEE PRICE ESTIMATES

With Uber, you can see your price estimate upfront before booking. That means you’ll always have an idea of what you’ll pay before requesting your ride.

YOUR SAFETY DRIVES US

We’re committed to making every trip with Uber as safe as possible. That’s why we’ve built new safety features and updated our Community Guidelines for respectful and positive experiences.

– You can share your trip

Give your loved ones peace of mind while you’re on a trip—you can share your location and trip status so they know you made it to your destination.

– You can contact emergency services

You can call your local authorities directly from the app, and your location and trip details will be displayed so you can quickly share them with emergency services.

TIP AND RATE YOUR DRIVER

After every ride, you can submit a rating along with comments. You can also let your driver know you appreciated your experience by adding a tip for them right in the app.