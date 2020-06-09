SimCity BuildIt 1.33.1.94307 Update Celebrates Latin America with New Features and Fresh Content

Have you ever wondered how amazing it would if you could be the mayor of your town? If that is the case, then you might want to download and install SimCity BuildIt on your smartphone. This is a free game that is available on both Android and iOS. The game gives players the chance to be the hero of their own city as they design and create a beautiful metropolis.

Considering the fact that EA (Electronic Arts) is the company that is directly in charge of SimCity BuildIt, then it should come as no surprise to find out that the mobile game benefits from full-fledged developer support. Therefore, SimCity BuildIt is updated on a regular basis with improvements. In fact, a brand-new update has just been made available for download.

SimCity BuildIt 1.33.1.94307 Update

If you love playing SimCity BuildIt on your smartphone, then we have some great news to share with you. The developers who are in charge of the highly popular mobile game have published a brand-new update that is SimCity BuildIt’s build number to 1.33.1.94307. With that said, let’s go ahead and see what are the improvements that the update brings.

What’s New?

“The new Mayor’s Pass Seasons celebrate the culture of Latin America. Create entire neighborhoods of Latin American homes, and spice up your city with buildings such as the Maté Shop and Gate to Xibalba,” said the developers of the mobile game in the patch notes.

“Experience the new SimCity Sports Store with new item types. Unlock new City Hot Spots including Football and Beach Volleyball stadiums. Decorate your city with lush botanical gardens. Track your progress with the new Summer Collection,” added the developers.

From the looks of it, this is a high-priority update and we are advising everyone who enjoys playing SimCity BuildIt to download it as soon as possible.

Highlight Features

Here are SimCity BuildIt’s top features for Android and iOS:

BRING YOUR CITY TO LIFE

Build skyscrapers, parks, bridges, and much more! Place buildings strategically to keep the taxes flowing and your city growing. Solve real-life challenges like traffic and pollution. Provide services like power plants and police departments. Keep traffic moving with grand avenues and streetcars.

PUT YOUR IMAGINATION ON THE MAP

Build Tokyo-, London- or Paris-style neighborhoods, and unlock exclusive landmarks like the Eiffel Tower or Statue of Liberty. Discover new technologies with the Future Cities while getting athletic with sports stadiums. Decorate your city with rivers, lakes and forests, and expand along the beach or on the mountain slopes. Unlock new geographic regions such as the Sunny Isles or Frosty Fjords, each with a unique architectural style. There’s always something new and different to make your city unique.

BATTLE YOUR WAY TO VICTORY

Defend your city against monsters or compete against other mayors in Club Wars. Plot winning strategies with your Club mates and declare war on other cities. Once the battle is on, unleash crazy disasters like the Disco Twister and Plant Monster on your opponents. Earn valuable rewards to use in battle or to improve your city. In addition, take on other players in the Contest of Mayors, where you can complete weekly challenges and climb the League ranks towards the top. Each new contest Season brings on new unique rewards to beautify your city!

CONNECT AND TEAM UP

Join a Mayor’s Club to trade supplies with other members and chat about strategies and available resources. Collaborate to help someone complete their personal vision and get support to complete yours. Build big, work together, lead other Mayors, and watch your city come to life!