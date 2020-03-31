Netflix 7.51.0 Build 6 34776 Beta (for Android) is Rolling Out Today

Since the entire world is on lockdown in their homes due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, it should come as no surprise to find out that Netflix’s subscription numbers have seen a major spike during these past couple of days. Tens of millions of people are relying on Netflix to keep them entertained during the quarantine and this is why Netflix’s developers have released a brand-new update.

With the major influx of subscribers, the folks who are in charge of the Android version of the streaming app want to make sure that everything is running smoothly and they announced a new update.

This is a maintenance update that focuses on improving Netflix’s overall software stability and today we are going to cover everything there is to know about it.

Netflix 7.51.0 Build 6 34776 Beta

Right from the start, the first thing that we want to highlight about the latest Netflix update is the fact that it is available only for beta users. On the bright side of things, the developers of Netflix are allowing everyone who uses an Android-powered smartphone and is willing to provide feedback to join the beta program.

Nonetheless, the new update sports the 7.51.0 build 6 34776 beta version number and it is available to download directly via OTA (over the air) channels. Alternatively, Netflix fans can manually download and install it on their smartphones in the form of APK (Android Package Kit).

What’s New?

As previously mentioned, the latest update for Netflix is a maintenance release. Therefore, the update doesn’t come with any new features or exciting visual changes to the UI (user interface). Luckily, the update makes up for that by introducing a bunch of bug fixes and software tweaks that are enhancing the app’s overall performance and stability.