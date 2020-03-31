Opera Browser with Free VPN 57.1.2830.52480 Update is Now Available on Android

Opera Browser is one of the most powerful apps available for smartphones. The reason why we are saying that is because Opera Browser makes it super easy and fast for users to surf the web and find all the information that they need. Although, what really makes Opera Browser stand out when compared to other browsers is the fact that it introduces lots of unique features such as a built-in VPN service for example.

The amazing thing about Opera Browser is that despite being packed with tons of useful features, the developers who are in charge of it are constantly releasing software updates that are taking its performances to the next level. In fact, a brand-new one has just arrived.

Opera Browser 57.1.2830.52480 Update

The latest update for Opera Browser sports the 57.1.2830.52480 version number and it is available to all users to download via OTA (over the air) channels. Therefore, the only thing that users are required to do in order to access the update and all the improvements that it brings is to keep their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi.

What’s New?

As previously noted, all of Opera Browser’s updates aim to improve its performances. This is why it shouldn’t come as a surprise to find out that the latest 57.1.2830.52480 update comes with a bunch of “under the hood” enhancements.

For starters, the update is implementing Chromium 80 which speeds up all of the mobile browser’s features. Not only that, but the update also improves image context menus and adds a data saving mode badge.

Top Opera Browser Features

● Block ads for faster browsing:

Opera’s native ad blocker effectively helps you get rid of intrusive ads and loads your pages faster to streamline your browsing experience. Now, we have added the option to eliminate a vast majority of annoying cookie and privacy dialogs.

● Free, unlimited and built-in VPN:

Improve your privacy and security with our built-in and free VPN. Turn on Opera VPN in private mode and your IP address will be replaced with a virtual one to help you avoid unintended location and identification information sharing.

● Personalized news feed:

Powered by our smartest AI news engine, the rebooted news feed allows you to swipe through a selection of personalized news channels within the browser, subscribe to your favorite topics, and save stories to read later. Catch up on AI-curated news specially tailored for your interests.

● Night mode:

Opera’s night mode provides you adjustable lighting options to get the most comfortable reading experience in the dark and the least eye strain. Night mode is easily accessible from the main menu.

● Manage passwords and autofill credit cards:

Opt in for automatic saving of passwords site by site and safely autofill your payment information for online shopping.

● Private browsing:

Use private tabs to go incognito anywhere on the Internet without leaving a trace on your device. Easily switch between private and normal browsing in the tab gallery.

● Read comfortably on any screen:

The Opera browser includes a text size setting which helps you adapt pages according to your reading preferences. More importantly, it works perfectly together with our automatic text wrap feature for an unparalleled reading experience.

● Manage downloads easily:

Our new download manager makes downloading files easier and faster than ever! You can easily sort and share each downloaded item, delete them from your phone or remove them from your list of downloads with a quick swipe to the right or left side. We even support background downloading when you have a download running but need to open another application!

● Home screen shortcuts:

Available on Android versions 7.1 or later, Opera offers fast access from the home screen to search, open a new private tab or scan QR codes. To create your own home screen shortcut, long tap on the Opera icon in your device’s home screen and tap your desired function.