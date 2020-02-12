New Apple Event at BestBuy – Watch Series 4, iPad Pro and Mac Deals!

BestBuy is known for launching great time-limited deals and if you are a big fan of Apple products, then we have some great news to share with you. The retailer has kicked off a brand-new Apple event and it offers significant discounts on Macs, iPad Pros and Apple Watch. However, we do need to mention that the discounts are available only to users who have a “My Best Buy” membership.

Fortunately, the memberships are free and users are not required to pay any subscription fee. To make things even better, members of BestBuy’s subscription will also benefit from no-cost delivery on almost everything. With that said, let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about BestBuy’s latest deals.

BestBuy Launches New Apple Event

If you always wanted to purchase one of Apple’s Watch Series 4, then this is the perfect time to do it! The reason why we are saying that is because Watch Series 4 is available on BestBuy with a discount that amounts to $200. This is quite impressive! The Watch Series 4 discounts also cover various configurations and different bands.

We also want to note that Watch Series 4 is much better than the previous model and upgrading to Watch Series 4 is surely worth it. BestBuy is also offering a $200 discount on the 13-inch MacBook Air and multiple iPad Pro models. Not only that, but BestBuy is also selling the Beats Powrbeats Pro for only $199,99. This is 20% cheaper than the regular price.

Final Words

We want to give praise to BestBuy for offering these great deals on Apple devices. The retailer has once again lived up to its name of being one of the best retailers in the world and there is no doubt about that! Hurry up because the sale is available for a limited time.