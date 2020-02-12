Nikon Reveals Brand-New D6 Camera with the Company’s “Most Powerful AF System”

Nikon is one of the biggest brands in the DSLR camera industry and there is a good reason for that! Nikon is always launching new cameras that deliver outstanding performances and therefore, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that a brand-new camera called Nikon D6 is now available for purchase. Today we are going to check out what are the top features that the new camera from Nikon offers. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.

Introducing: Nikon D6

Right from the start, the first thing that we want to mention about Nikon D6 is the fact that it ships with the same 20.8MP resolution full-frame CMOS sensor as the predecessor model. This means that Nikon D6 will max out at 4K/30p when recording videos.

What makes Nikon D6 stand out from its predecessor is the fact that it doesn’t feature any on-sensor phase-detect points for improved Live View capabilities. This is not a bad thing by any means because Nikon D6 instead uses the new 105-point all-cross-type AF system. Nikon is dubbing the system as “the most powerful AF system in Nikon’s history.”

Impressive Features

While the new Nikon D6 ships with a triple-sensor arrangement, this is not its most impressive feature. The camera is also equipped with group AF that supports up to 17 custom focus point arrangements. Users can select pre-set that will help them shoot better pictures.

If you like your cameras to be fast, then you should be pleased that Nikon D6 has received major improvements in speed when compared to the predecessor model. The maximum burst rate is now 14FPS (increased from 12FPS) with full AF/AE tracking. Users will access a speed of 10.5FPS when using the “silent mode” that works with the electronic shutter.