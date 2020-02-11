Opera Browser 56.0.2780.51583 Beta Update – Check Out The Latest Improvements!

If you enjoy using Opera as your primary mobile browser, then we have some great news to share with you! The developers who are in charge of the app have published a new update and it’s rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels right now. With that said, today we are going to check out everything there is to know about Opera’s latest update and also present what are the app’s most useful features. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.

Opera Browser 56.0.2780.51583 Beta Update

The first thing that we want to mention about Opera’s latest update is that it sports the 56.0.2780.51583 beta version number. Therefore, the only Opera fans who can download the new update right now are those who are enrolled in the app’s beta program. Luckily, everyone who uses an Android-powered smartphone can join the program and the only requirement is to provide the developers with feedback.

Opera fans should be pleased to find out that the new update focuses on enhancing the overall performances of the app. The way that the new update is doing that is by introducing a handful of “under the hood” software tweaks that are getting rid of bugs and other issues.

Top Features