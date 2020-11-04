WhatsApp’s Latest Update Helps Users Automatically Delete Memes and Other Media Files

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

One of the reasons why WhatsApp is the most popular chatting app in the world is the fact that the developers who are in charge of the app are always looking for new ways to improve their performances. New updates are releasing for WhatsApp every week and in fact, a brand-new one that introduces a useful functionality has just been made available for download.

Improved Store Manager

It’s been more than three years since WhatsApp made any improvements to the store managers and now, we are finally receiving some important ones. The developers want to make it easier for users to utilize new filters and get rid of files that they do not want to have on their smartphones or PCs anymore.

The latest update for WhatsApp introduces a new design that makes it possible for users to access the app’s settings panel, head over to Storage & Data, and then Manage their storage files. After following these steps, WhatsApp will automatically pop up a warning card in the Chats tab when the internal storage space is getting full.

A useful change that WhatsApp fans will grow to love is the automatic download of files that are bigger than 5MB. This works with all media files and the purpose of this feature is to help WhatsApp users get rid of memes that the chatting app has automatically stored on their smartphones. In fact, users can also preview specific files as they browse and select them to be deleted in bulk.

How to Download the Update

WhatsApp users should be pleased to find out that the new update is available to download via the chatting app’s official over the air channels. Therefore, all WhatsApp users who have access to a stable Wi-Fi network are eligible to access the update as soon as possible.