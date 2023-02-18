Road Stones is Coming to PlayStation 4 Consoles

Embark on a thrilling adventure and explore the magnificent world of Road Stones, a captivating video game that takes you on an epic journey of magic, power, and bravery. As you delve deeper into the game, you will discover the true power of the mystical crystals that hold the key to your success.

But beware! The kingdom is overrun by hordes of undead monsters, determined to wipe out any living souls in their path. In this monster-infested world, you must summon all your courage and become the hero the kingdom desperately needs. With your wits, skills, and the power of the crystals, you must fight back against the relentless onslaught of the undead and save the kingdom from certain doom.

Road Stones will become available for PlayStation 4 consoles, although there’s no release date at the moment. But since the launch trailer is available, we can expect that the release date is not too far away.

As you navigate the treacherous landscapes and encounter various challenges, you will discover the true extent of your strength and skill. With each victory, you will unlock new abilities and gain access to powerful weapons, spells, and other tools to aid you on your journey.

So, gear up for a thrilling experience and become the brave and bold hero that the kingdom needs in Road Stones. With its immersive gameplay, magical crystals, and epic battles, this game will take you on an unforgettable journey that will test your mettle and leave you hungry for more.

Road Stones is also available for the PC, and the system requirements are not high at all. The game is compatible with Windows XP SP3 or higher, and your PC should have a 1 GHz processor or higher. Additionally, a minimum of 1 GB of RAM is required to run the game. The graphics card should be capable of supporting at least OpenGL 2.1 to display the game’s visual and graphic features. You will need at least 100 MB of free space on your hard drive to install and run the game, and any sound card that is compatible with your PC will suffice.