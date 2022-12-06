Nothing Has Declared A New Sales Milestone Of One Million Units

It was widely speculated that Carl Pei would be starting a new chapter by launching a firm even before he made the official news that he would be exiting OnePlus. Not even the most prominent figures in the tech industry, such as iPod creator Tony Fadell, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, and YouTube star Casey Neistat, would put their money behind it. The Ear 1 was the first product to be released by the company less than a year after its founding. It has since released the Phone 1 and Ear Stick, another set of wireless earphones.

Something worth shouting about. 1,000,000 products sold. Thank you for believing in @nothing. pic.twitter.com/H6pGnS4e4f — Nothing (@nothing) December 5, 2022

Only a little more than a year after the debut of its first product, the company has announced that it has reached a landmark, having sold one million of its items. Because of its apparent popularity, you might be wondering when the next Nothing phone will be released to the public. Pei mentioned on his Twitter account that the company’s whole concentration right now is on producing the best possible version of the Phone 1. Although this entails making Android 13 available for the handset, it also includes any and all subsequent software updates.

This is an incredible accomplishment for such a modestly sized firm as Nothing, especially when we consider the history of previous tiny manufacturers who have attempted but failed to bring a phone to market. Sadly, most of them are no longer around. Pei is well-known for his expertise in marketing, and although the strategy for Nothing is similar to strategies utilized in the early days of OnePlus, it is evident that he is working toward a specific objective. In light of the fact that this is only the first year or so, things are looking fairly promising and hopefully will become more intriguing as time goes on.