‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ Gameplay Trailer is Launching This Week – Release Date LEAKED

Developer Respawn Entertainment and publisher Electronic Arts are working hard to bring ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ to the world. The game will be playable for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, as well as for Windows PCs.

As Variety reveals, the official gameplay trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will launch in just two days from now, and it shall be revealed by Respawn Entertainment, Electronic Arts, and Lucasfilm Games.

The gameplay trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor lands on Dec. 8

The upcoming gameplay trailer launches this Thursday at the Game Awards. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor sets the story five years after the events that happened in ‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.’

Cal will have the mission to remain one step ahead of the constant pursuit of the Empire. He remains one of the few Jedi in the galaxy.

Geoff Keighley, the creator, host, and executive producer of Game Awards, stated, as Collider quotes:

“I don’t want to spoil too many details ahead of the show, but I can say that it will be the first time that Respawn will be showing the game in action to the world, so fans have a lot to look forward to, “We’ve been working with Respawn and EA on this moment for the better part of six months.”

Luckily, Star Wars fans will get to play the upcoming game sooner than they might have expected.

Launch date: March 2023

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches on March 2023, which means that there’s not too much to wait for the game’s arrival.

Although the upcoming game already has a Steam page, there aren’t too many details revealed yet. There’s no list of system requirements revealed for those who want to run the game on PC. However, we do know that a 64-bit processor and operating system are needed.