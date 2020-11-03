November 2020 Android Security Patch Goes Live for Pixel Smartphones

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

One of the biggest advantages of using a Pixel smartphone is always being first in line to Google’s latest updates. The Android parent is constantly releasing software improvements for its smartphones and today we have some great news to share with Pixel smartphone fans. Google has announced that the much-anticipated November 2020 security patch is available to download for Pixels.

November 2020 Android Security Patch Goes Live

While the internet is amazing, we can’t deny the fact that it is not always a safe place. This is why downloading the latest security updates is a high-priority update for everyone. With that being said, Pixel smartphone fans should be pleased to know that a major security update is coming their way.

The new November 2020 Android security patch is available to download on the following smartphones: Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3 XL, and Pixel 3.

Google Pixel 5 – Specs Overview

Since we are talking about Google’s amazing Pixel smartphones, let’s go ahead and take a look at the highlight specs that the Android parent’s flagship smartphone has to offer in 2020.

Display Technology

Pixel 5 ships with a massive 6.0-inch display that uses OLED and HDR10+ technology to provide a pixel resolution of 1080 x 2340. The display features a refresh rate of 90Hz which makes it ideal for mobile games, especially Battle Royale games such as PUBG Mobile and Fortnite.

Under the Hood

What makes Pixel 5 stand out the most when compared to other smartphones is the amazing performances that it offers. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G (7nm) processor that is paired with an Adreno 620 GPU and 8GB of RAM. That’s not all, the smartphone ships with 128GB of internal storage space.