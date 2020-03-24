NVIDIA GeForce NOW 5.27.28160795 Update for Android Enhances Gameplay

NVIDIA took the gaming industry by storm a couple of months ago when it launched its GeForce NOW service. This is a streaming service that makes it possible for people from all over the world to play their favorite games on any platform they want, even though their PCs or smartphones might not have the required hardware. The way this works is that GeForce NOW connects the user to a cloud network that streams gameplay from powerful PCs.

The amazing thing about GeForce NOW is the fact that the streaming service is also available on Android-powered smartphones. This means that users can play PC-exclusive titles such as Apex Legends and The Division 2 for example. The only requirement for this to work is for the Android device to support OpenGL ES 3.2 and to have a minimum of 2GB of free internal storage space.

GeForce NOW 5.27.28160795 Update for Android

If you enjoy using GeForce NOW to stream your favorite PC games directly on your smartphone, then we have some amazing news to share with you. NVIDIA has just released a new update that is changing GeForce NOW’s version number to 5.27.28160795 and it is available to download right now.

The new update weighs in at 39.91 MB and it is targeted for smartphones that are running on Android 9.0 Pie. Fortunately, the update can be installed on operating systems as low as Android 5.0 Lollipop. Now, let’s see what are the improvements that the update brings.

UX Performance Improvements

According to the patch notes listed by the developers who are in charge of GeForce NOW, the brand-new update introduces a bunch of UX performance improvements. The improvements come in the form of bug fixes and software tweaks that are taking the performances of the streaming app to the next level.