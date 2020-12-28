Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus – Price, Specs and Camera Setup Get Leaked

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Samsung is the world’s biggest smartphone manufacturer and this makes it almost impossible for the company to keep a secret. With that being said, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to find out that the full specs sheet for Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 has been leaked.

The specs sheet reveals the most important hardware parts that the two flagship smartphones will have to offer on launch day, but that’s not all. The spec sheet also contains their full price.

Galaxy S21 – Full Specs and Price

The upcoming flagship smartphone will ship with a 6.2-inch display that uses full HD+ and AMOLED technology. To make things even more impressive, Samsung is pairing the high-end display with a 120Hz refresh rate to make it perfect for mobile gaming.

Talking about gaming we, we want to mention that Galaxy S21 will be fueled by a Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 CPU and 8GB of RAM. Check out the camera specs: Main: 12MP (f/1.8); Ultrawide: 12MP (f/2.2); Telephoto: 64MP (f/2.0) with 3x optical hybrid zoom In addition, Galaxy S21 will be priced at 849 Euros.

Galaxy S21 Plus – Full Specs and Price

If you thought that the standard Galaxy S21 model is impressive, then you will be blown away by the premium Plus model. Galaxy S21 Plus cost 1,049 Euros and it is equipped with a 6.7-inch display that uses Full HD+ and AMOLED technology to deliver a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The smartphone is powered by the same Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 and 8GB of RAM as the base model, but what makes it stand out is the massive 4,800 mAh battery. Here are the camera specs: Main: 12MP (f/1.8); Ultrawide: 12MP (f/2.2); Telephoto: 64MP (f/2.0) with 3x optical hybrid zoom.

Final Words

From the looks of it, Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus are shaping up to become the most powerful and feature-packed smartphones that Samsung has ever released.