The ASUS Vivobook GO Laptop Receives a Significant Price Cut via Best Buy

ASUS Vivobook GO is not actually the laptop you need on your desk for long gaming sessions, but it’s still a pretty useful gadget if you’re more into multimedia and office work. ASUS Vivobook GO is also a very light laptop, as it weighs only 1.4 kg. Therefore, carrying it around in a briefcase won’t be a problem for anyone.

The ASUS Vivobook GO has now received a major discount via Best Buy, as Notebookcheck has discovered.

You can grab the ASUS Vivobook GO for $150 off its usual price

ASUS Vivobook GO remains an affordable alternative to Chromebooks. In other words, we’re talking about a decent notebook that’s now available at only $299.99 instead of its usual price of 450 bucks. That’s a 33% discount, and it’s surely worth grabbing the offer as soon as possible.

Now for the moment of truth: why would you buy an ASUS Vivobook GO? The answer is quite simple if we take a look at the laptop’s specs. The product features a quad-core Ryzen 3 7320U Mendocino APU, 8GB of RAM memory, an SSD of 256GB, as well as a 14-inch FHD display with a peak brightness of 250 nits. The laptop also offers a backlit keyboard, a variety of ports, including USB Type-C and Type-A, as well as an HDMI output.

While the integrated Radeon 610M GPU of the Vivobook GO is not suitable for gaming, the laptop can still deliver reliable performance for everyday tasks. At its current price, it’s a fair deal.

ASUS Vivobook GO can easily be classified as a budget-friendly laptop that’s capable of some decent tasks due to its hardware. You can surely use it to get the work done if you’re not into advanced tasks such as video editing.

What do you think about the new offer regarding the ASUS Vivobook GO laptop? Feel free to tell us in a comment below!