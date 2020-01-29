Opera Browser 56.0.2779.51295 Beta Update – New Address Bar Feature!

Opera is one of the best browsers that you can install on your smartphone and this all thanks to the premium set of features that it offers. You will receive access to tens of useful features such as a pre-installed VPN provider for example. However, the feature that makes Opera stand out when compared to other mobile browsers is the fact that it receives new updates on a weekly basis. This is why joining the beta program of Opera is a good idea.

Opera Browser 56.0.2779.51295 Beta Update

If you enjoy using Opera and all the features that it has to offer, then joining the beta program is one of the best things that you can do. The reason why we are saying that is because the developers who are in charge of Opera are constantly releasing updates and beta users are always the first ones to access them. With that said, it should come as no surprise that a new update which sports the 56.0.2779.51295 beta version has been made available for download.

The new update for Opera introduces a useful feature that makes it easier for users to surf the web while mobile. The feature is a new address bar shortcut that can be enabled by following the next steps Settings – Appearance – Shortcut in the address bar.

The Best Opera Features