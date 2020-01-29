Opera Browser 56.0.2779.51295 Beta Update – New Address Bar Feature!

Opera is one of the best browsers that you can install on your smartphone and this all thanks to the premium set of features that it offers. You will receive access to tens of useful features such as a pre-installed VPN provider for example. However, the feature that makes Opera stand out when compared to other mobile browsers is the fact that it receives new updates on a weekly basis. This is why joining the beta program of Opera is a good idea.
Opera Browser 56.0.2779.51295 Beta Update
If you enjoy using Opera and all the features that it has to offer, then joining the beta program is one of the best things that you can do. The reason why we are saying that is because the developers who are in charge of Opera are constantly releasing updates and beta users are always the first ones to access them. With that said, it should come as no surprise that a new update which sports the 56.0.2779.51295 beta version has been made available for download.
The new update for Opera introduces a useful feature that makes it easier for users to surf the web while mobile. The feature is a new address bar shortcut that can be enabled by following the next steps Settings – Appearance – Shortcut in the address bar.
The Best Opera Features
- Block ads for faster browsing:
Opera’s native ad blocker effectively helps you get rid of intrusive ads and loads your pages faster to streamline your browsing experience. Now, we have added the option to eliminate a vast majority of annoying cookie and privacy dialogs.
● Free, unlimited and built-in VPN:
Improve your privacy and security with our built-in and free VPN. Turn on Opera VPN in private mode and your IP address will be replaced with a virtual one to help you avoid unintended location and identification information sharing.
● Personalized news feed:
Powered by our smartest AI news engine, the rebooted news feed allows you to swipe through a selection of personalized news channels within the browser, subscribe to your favorite topics, and save stories to read later. Catch up on AI-curated news specially tailored for your interests.
● Night mode:
Opera’s night mode provides you adjustable lighting options to get the most comfortable reading experience in the dark and the least eye strain. Night mode is easily accessible from the main menu.
● Manage passwords and autofill credit cards:
Opt in for automatic saving of passwords site by site and safely autofill your payment information for online shopping.
● Private browsing:
Use private tabs to go incognito anywhere on the Internet without leaving a trace on your device. Easily switch between private and normal browsing in the tab gallery.
● Read comfortably on any screen:
The Opera browser includes a text size setting which helps you adapt pages according to your reading preferences. More importantly, it works perfectly together with our automatic text wrap feature for an unparalleled reading experience.
● Manage downloads easily:
Our new download manager makes downloading files easier and faster than ever! You can easily sort and share each downloaded item, delete them from your phone or remove them from your list of downloads with a quick swipe to the right or left side. We even support background downloading when you have a download running but need to open another application!
● Home screen shortcuts:
Available on Android versions 7.1 or later, Opera offers fast access from the home screen to search, open a new private tab or scan QR codes. To create your own home screen shortcut, long tap on the Opera icon in your device’s home screen and tap your desired function.