Warcraft III: Reforged – Blizzard Reveals System Requirements

Blizzard shocked everyone when it announced that it is working on an enhanced edition of the classic Warcraft III. This is one of the best RTS (real-time strategy) games ever made and it paved the way for titans such as World of Warcraft. The Reforged edition of Warcraft III features next-generation graphics and smoother gameplay. This is why the game is going to do much more than appeal to a nostalgic fanbase and instead, it will provide an amazing gameplay experience to new fans as well.

Since Warcraft III: Reforged will ship with impressive graphics and gameplay performances, then it should come as no surprise that the game will require powerful hardware specs. Blizzard has officially revealed what are the system requirements for Warcraft III: Reforged and today we are going to present them.

Windows Minimum Requirements

Operating System Windows® 7 / Windows® 8 / Windows® 10 64-bit (latest version)

Processor Intel® Core® i3-530 or AMD™ Athlon™ Phenom™ II X4 910 or better

Video NVIDIA® GeForce® GTS 450 or AMD Radeon™ HD 5750 or better

Memory 4 GB RAM

Storage 30 GB HD space

Internet Broadband Internet connection

Input Keyboard and mouse

Resolution 800 x 600 minimum display resolution

Windows Recommended Requirements

Operating System Windows® 10 64-bit (latest version)

Processor Intel® Core™ i5-6400 or AMD Ryzen™ 7 1700X or better

Video NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 960 or AMD Radeon™ R9 280X or better

Memory 8 GB RAM

Storage 30 GB HD space

Internet Broadband Internet connection

Input Keyboard and mouse

Resolution 800 x 600 minimum display resolution

Top Upcoming Features

Reforged Visuals

Vivid recreations of every hero, unit, building, and environment.

Legendary Campaigns

Command Azeroth’s greatest heroes and villains over 62 missions that span the continents.

Exhilarating Gameplay

Play four diverse races, each with unique strategies, units, abilities, and champions.

Limitless Custom Games

Discover an endless universe of player-created games, including MOBAs, tower defense, and more.