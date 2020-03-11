Opera Browser 57.0.2820.52126 Beta Update – Major Software Stability Improvements

If you enjoy using Opera Browser in order to surf the web, then we have some great news to share with you. The mobile browser has just received a new update and it is rolling out via over the air channels. However, there is a catch! The only Opera Browser fans who can download the new update are those who are enrolled in the beta program. Nonetheless, today we are going to present everything there is to know about the new update and what you need to do in order to download it.

Opera Browser 57.0.2820.52126 Beta Update

The first thing that we want to note about Opera Browser’s latest update is the fact that it sports the 57.0.2820.52126 beta version number. As previously noted, the update is currently rolling out via over the air channels to all Opera Browser fans who are enrolled in the beta program. Luckily, the developers who are in charge of the mobile browser are allowing everyone to join the beta program.

The only thing that Opera Browser fans need to do in exchange for the privilege of accessing all of the mobile browser’s updates is to provide the developers with feedback in case something goes wrong. With that said, let’s take a look at what are the “goodies” that the update introduces.

Improved Software Stability

The question that all Opera Browser fans must be asking right now is what’s new? Opera Browser is renowned for offering a premium user experience and now, things will get even better because the new update introduces a bunch of bug fixes that are tackling various issues which sometimes caused the mobile browser to lag. Fortunately, this is not going to happen again and the software stability of Opera Browser is going to be improved greatly.