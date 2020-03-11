Call of Duty Companion App 2.6.0 Update Introducing “Warzone” Features and Improvements

The developers who are in charge of the latest Call of Duty title shocked the gaming industry yesterday (March 10th) when it announced a brand-new Battle Royale mode. Even though the Battle Royale mode for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was expected, no one imagined that it is going to be free for all. Yes, you read that right. The new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Battle Royale mode is free to download on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

If you are planning to give the Battle Royale mode a try, then you might want to download the Call of Duty Companion App. This is a super useful app that provides users with a 24/7 connection to all things Call of Duty. You can use Call of Duty Companion App in order to connect with friends, track and compare stats, earn rewards, and much more!

Call of Duty Companion App 2.6.0 Update

The reason why we are talking about Call of Duty Companion App today is because it has just received a new update. The update introduces a bunch of features and software changes that are helping the app adapt to the new Battle Royale mode that is going to be played by millions of people during the upcoming weeks. The new update is currently rolling out via over the air channels to Call of Duty Companion fans who use Android-powered smartphones.

What’s New

As previously noted, the new update for Call of Duty Companion App comes with a bunch of features and improvements. Let’s go ahead and take a look at the official patch notes so that all Call of Duty fans can get an idea of what to expect from the new update.