Opera Browser 57.0 2830.52436 Update Introduces Software Stability Improvements

There are many powerful mobile browsers that you can install on your smartphone and Opera Browser is one of the most popular. The reason behind this is that Opera Browser does much more than simply provide users with the ability to surf the web directly from their smartphones. This app is also equipped with tens of “must-have” features such as built-in VPN service and ad-blocker.

Considering the fact that Opera Browser offers so many essential features for free, then it should come as no surprise that it is so popular. Although, that’s not the best thing about this app. What makes Opera Browser stand out the most is the fact that it is updated on a regular basis with improvements. In fact, a new update has just been released.

Opera Browser 57.0 2830.52436 Update

Opera Browser fans should make sure to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network today. A brand-new update is now rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels and it is scheduled to pop up in the notification panels of all Opera Browser fans who are connected to the internet. The update sports the 57.0 2830.52436 and today we are going to cover everything there is to know about it.

The new update doesn’t come with any new and features. However, it makes up for that by introducing lots of software tweaks that are enhancing its overall software performances and stability. This is why all Opera Browser fans are advised to download it as soon as possible.

Highlight Features

Now that we have covered everything there is to know about Opera Browser’s latest update, let’s go ahead and check out what are the top features that the mobile browser has to offer.

● Block ads for faster browsing:

Opera’s native ad blocker effectively helps you get rid of intrusive ads and loads your pages faster to streamline your browsing experience. Now, we have added the option to eliminate a vast majority of annoying cookie and privacy dialogs.

● Free, unlimited and built-in VPN:

Improve your privacy and security with our built-in and free VPN. Turn on Opera VPN in private mode and your IP address will be replaced with a virtual one to help you avoid unintended location and identification information sharing.

● Personalized news feed:

Powered by our smartest AI news engine, the rebooted news feed allows you to swipe through a selection of personalized news channels within the browser, subscribe to your favorite topics, and save stories to read later. Catch up on AI-curated news specially tailored for your interests.

● Night mode:

Opera’s night mode provides you adjustable lighting options to get the most comfortable reading experience in the dark and the least eye strain. Night mode is easily accessible from the main menu.

● Manage passwords and autofill credit cards:

Opt-in for automatic saving of passwords site by site and safely autofill your payment information for online shopping.

● Private browsing:

Use private tabs to go incognito anywhere on the Internet without leaving a trace on your device. Easily switch between private and normal browsing in the tab gallery.

● Read comfortably on any screen:

The Opera browser includes a text size setting that helps you adapt pages according to your reading preferences. More importantly, it works perfectly together with our automatic text wrap feature for an unparalleled reading experience.

● Manage downloads easily:

Our new download manager makes downloading files easier and faster than ever! You can easily sort and share each downloaded item, delete them from your phone or remove them from your list of downloads with a quick swipe to the right or left side. We even support background downloading when you have a download running but need to open another application!

● Home screen shortcuts:

Available on Android versions 7.1 or later, Opera offers fast access from the home screen to search, open a new private tab or scan QR codes. To create your own home screen shortcut, long tap on the Opera icon in your device’s home screen and tap your desired function.