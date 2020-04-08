Opera Browser 57.1.2830.52643 Beta Update – Stability and Usability Fixes

If you are a big fan of the performances that Opera Browser offers to smartphones and you want to access all the latest updates available for download, then you might want to consider enrolling in the beta program.

The beta program of the mobile browser is open to all fans who use Android-powered smartphones and it puts them first in line to all the latest updates.

Joining the beta program of Opera Browser is definitely worth it since the developers who are in charge of the mobile browser are constantly rolling out high-priority software updates. In fact, a brand-new release that sports the 57.1.2830.52643 version number is now available.

Opera Browser 57.1.2830.52643 Beta Update

What makes Opera Browser stand out from all other mobile browsers is the fact that it receives software updates on a regular basis. These updates introduce improvements and, in fact, a new update is now rolling out. The update sports the 57.1.2830.52643 beta version number and it is available to download via OTA channels.

As previously noted, all Opera Browser fans who are enrolled in the beta program are scheduled to receive the update today. If you don’t want to join the beta program but still want to access the update, then you should be pleased to know that you can always manually download and install the update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit).

What’s New?

According to the patch notes listed by the developers of Opera Browser, the new update introduces stability and usability fixes. Even though some Opera Browser fans might be disappointed to find out that the update doesn’t come with any new features, they should be pleased to know that the update makes up for that by improving the overall performances of the mobile browser.