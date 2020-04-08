SHAREit – Transfer & Share 5.3.88 Update Fixes Annoying “Avatar Issue”

SHAREit is popular in the Android community thanks to the fact that it can transfer all types of files at speeds that reach up to 20MB/s. This is 200 times faster than the average Bluetooth transfer speed. Even though SHAREit’s speed is impressive, this is not what makes the app stand out from all other file-sharing apps.

The great thing about being a fan of SHAREit is the fact that you receive first-hand access to all the latest updates that the developers are releasing. The app benefits from full-fledged developer support and this means that it is updated with improvements on a weekly basis. Therefore, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that a new update is now rolling out.

SHAREit – Transfer & Share 5.3.88 Update

The developers who are in charge of SHAREit are always looking for new ways to take the app’s performances to the next level and this is exactly what the latest 5.3.88 release does.

The first thing that we want to highlight about this new update is that it is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels to all SHAREit fans who are keeping their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi.

Faster Performances

As previously noted, the new update for SHAREit is aiming to improve the overall file-sharing performances. The way that the new update does that is by introducing a bundle of “under the hood” software tweaks. Not only that, but the update also comes with a handful of bug fixes.

According to the patch notes, the new update is fixing a problem that displayed incorrect images of the receiver’s avatar on the sender’s smartphone. This was an annoying problem that made it difficult for users to determine the person that is going to receive their files. Fortunately, it has now been fixed.