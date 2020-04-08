Viber 12.7.5.1 Update Increases Group Calls Up to 20 People at the Same Time

Everyone is staying home as a result of the global pandemic and now, chatting apps are being used more than ever. Viber is one of the best apps when it comes to chatting features and stability in video calls. This is why it shouldn’t come as a surprise for anyone to find out that Viber’s userbase has seen a major spike during these past couple of weeks.

The developers who are in charge of Viber are aware the tens of millions of people are relying on their app to communicate with their friends and this is why they have released a brand-new update. The update enhances Viber’s overall performance and improves Group Calls.

Viber 12.7.5.1 Update

As previously noted, a brand-new update is now available to download for Viber. The update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels and this means that all Viber fans who use Android-powered smartphones are going to receive it.

Therefore, we are advising Viber fans to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network all throughout the day.

Improved Group Calls

Viber’s developers wanted to make sure that their app is more than capable of handling group calls and it has increased the number of supported members up to 20. This is a major improvement since Viber group calls were usually limited to only a handful of people.

We also want to note that the update comes with a new video trimmer feature. This may not be a groundbreaking feature, but it’s definitely nice to have.

Highlight Features

Now that we have covered what are the improvements that Viber’s latest update brings, let’s go ahead and check out what are the best features that the chatting app has to offer.

Fully Synced Desktop and Tablet Apps

Viber is fully synced to your computer and laptop. You can see all your messages and calls, and chat with them directly from your desktop or Android tablet.

Make Free Audio and Video Calls

Make crystal-clear audio and instant video calls to friends and family for free! Live chat is a great opportunity to stay connected.

Make Low-cost Calls to Landlines with Viber Out

Call landlines, non-Viber users or anyone who doesn’t have an internet service or a mobile phone with Viber Out’s low-cost international calling service.

Send Free Messages

Staying in touch has never been easier. Send a free text message, share a photo, a sticker or GIF, a video or any other file. Viber is a great alternative for the fans of sms texting!

Open a Group Chat

Catch up with friends, family and coworkers by opening a group chat for up to 250 members. Talk and text together!

Chat and Call with 100% Privacy

Thanks to end-to-end encryption, any type of information you share on Viber will always remain between yourself and the person you’re talking to. Any message you send makes its way from your device to the recipient’s in the form of an encrypted code that only their device can translate to plain text using an encryption key. Encryption keys exist only on user devices and nowhere else. So, no one — not even Viber — can read your messages.

Self-Destruct Your Secret Chats

Start a Secret Chat which will let you set a self-destruct timer for every message in your conversation so that after your message is read, it’s automatically deleted from your recipient’s phone. Viber is safe! We support encrypted messaging to make sure your data is private.

Express Yourself with GIFs and Viber Stickers

Words can only say so much! Express your every emotion with endless GIFs and over 35,000 stickers from the Viber Sticker Market. Chatting is more fun than you think!