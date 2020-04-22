Opera Browser 58.0.2862.52854 Beta Update – Chromium 81 is Now Available

Opera Browser is renowned in the Android community for providing users with all the tools that they require to surf the web at fast speeds and find the information or content that they are looking for in record time.

Now, things are going to get even better. The reason why we are saying that is because a brand-new update has been made available for download and it introduces Chromium 81.

Opera Browser 58.0.2862.52854 Beta Update

If you enjoy using Opera Browser, then you should be pleased to find out that the developers have decided to upgrade the software to Chromium 81. This is great news because it means that Opera Browser’s overall performances will be faster and more stable. You will no longer have to worry about random software crashes.

We also want to mention that the update is changing Opera Browser’s version number to 58.0.2862.52854 beta and that it is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels.

Therefore, the update is going to pop up in the notifications panel of all fans who are using Android-powered devices. The only requirement is to keep the device connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

The APK Alternative

Opera Browser fans who don’t want to wait for the update to pop up in their notifications panel should be pleased to know that there is an alternative way to download the update. The developers of the mobile browser have also released the update in the form of APK.

APK stands for “Android Package Kit” and it is a special type of update format that enables users to sideload apps, games and updates.

With that said, Opera Browser fans can manually download and install the update to access Chromium 81 ahead of everyone else. In addition, the “Unknown Sources” option needs to be enabled for the device to be compatible with APK releases.

The Best Opera Browser Features

● Block ads for faster browsing:

Opera’s native ad blocker effectively helps you get rid of intrusive ads and loads your pages faster to streamline your browsing experience. Now, we have added the option to eliminate a vast majority of annoying cookie and privacy dialogs.

● Free, unlimited and built-in VPN:

Improve your privacy and security with our built-in and free VPN. Turn on Opera VPN in private mode and your IP address will be replaced with a virtual one to help you avoid unintended location and identification information sharing.

● Personalized news feed:

Powered by our smartest AI news engine, the rebooted news feed allows you to swipe through a selection of personalized news channels within the browser, subscribe to your favorite topics, and save stories to read later. Catch up on AI-curated news specially tailored for your interests.

● Night mode:

Opera’s night mode provides you adjustable lighting options to get the most comfortable reading experience in the dark and the least eye strain. Night mode is easily accessible from the main menu.

● Manage passwords and autofill credit cards:

Opt in for automatic saving of passwords site by site and safely autofill your payment information for online shopping.

● Private browsing:

Use private tabs to go incognito anywhere on the Internet without leaving a trace on your device. Easily switch between private and normal browsing in the tab gallery.

● Read comfortably on any screen:

The Opera browser includes a text size setting which helps you adapt pages according to your reading preferences. More importantly, it works perfectly together with our automatic text wrap feature for an unparalleled reading experience.

● Manage downloads easily:

Our new download manager makes downloading files easier and faster than ever! You can easily sort and share each downloaded item, delete them from your phone or remove them from your list of downloads with a quick swipe to the right or left side. We even support background downloading when you have a download running but need to open another application!

● Home screen shortcuts:

Available on Android versions 7.1 or later, Opera offers fast access from the home screen to search, open a new private tab or scan QR codes. To create your own home screen shortcut, long tap on the Opera icon in your device’s home screen and tap your desired function.