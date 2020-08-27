Opera Browser 60.0.2989.54598 Beta Update – Faster Performances and Improved Stability

Are you a big fan of Opera Browser? If that is the case, then you might want to consider enrolling in the mobile browser’s beta program. There are many benefits to being a beta user and the most significant one is getting first-hand access to all the latest updates that Opera Browser receives. A new update that sports the 60.0.2989.54598 beta version number is now available for download and today we are going to cover everything there is to know about it.

Opera Browser 60.0.2989.54598 Beta Update

Right from the start, we want to mention that all Opera Browsers fans who are enrolled in the beta program should make sure to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network because the update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels.

On the bright side of things, the developers who are in charge of Opera Browser are allowing everyone who uses an Android-powered smartphone is allowed to join the beta program and receive access to the latest features and improvements.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes for the new update, Opera Browser’s developers are using this software release to improve the overall stability and usability of the mobile browser. The update also introduces a bundle of bug fixes that are fixing various issues. Therefore, using Opera Browser to surf the web will be faster after installing the new update.

Final Words

From the looks of it, the latest Opera Browser update can be categorized as a maintenance release. The reason why we are saying that is because the update aims to improve the overall performances and user experience that Opera Browser offers instead of adding new features. However, the lack of new features doesn’t mean that the update is not a high-priority release, quite the opposite.