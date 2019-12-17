Opera Mini 46.0.2254.145221 Beta Update – Check Out The Latest “News” Feature

There are many useful apps that you can install on your smartphone, but the most essential one is a mobile browser. Using a powerful mobile browser is going to make it much easier to surf the web but on the downside of things, mobile browsers such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox and Microsoft Edge take up lots of internal storage space. This can be a serious problem for people who are using smartphones that do not support microSD cards. Fortunately, here is where lightweight mobile browsers come in and save the day.

Opera Mini is one of the most popular lightweight mobile browsers available for free and what makes it stand out is the fact that despite being a lightweight app, it still gives users access to a bunch of useful features. Not only that, but Opera Mini is updated on a regular basis with improvements. In fact, a new update has been released earlier this morning and today we are going to cover everything there is to know about it.

Opera Mini 46.0.2254.145221 Beta Update

Right from the start, the first thing that we want to highlight about the new update is that it sports the 46.0.2254.145221 beta version number and that it’s available only to Opera Mini users who are enrolled in the beta program. Luckily, everyone who uses an Android-powered smartphone is allowed to join the beta program and receive access to all the latest updates.

New Feature

The latest update for Opera Mini is categorized as a high priority release and this is due to the fact that it introduces a brand-new feature. This is an experimental news feature that provides users with access to all the latest headlines. In addition, the new feature gives users the option to pick the topics that interest them the most.