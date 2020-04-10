Opera Mini 47.1.2254.147516 Beta Update – Stability and Performance Improvements

Opera Browser is packed with a plethora of useful features that make it easier and faster for mobile users to surf the web. On the downside of things, Opera Browser doesn’t run that well on budget-smartphones because it requires powerful hardware specs. Here is where Opera Mini comes in and provides an alternative solution.

Opera Mini is a lightweight version of the original browser and it has been specially designed to run on smartphones that do not benefit from premium specs such as octa-core CPUs and microSD support. The reason why Opera Mini is making headlines on our website today is because it has just received a new update.

Opera Mini 47.1.2254.147516 Beta Update

If you are a fan of Opera Mini, then you might want to join the beta program. The lightweight mobile browser is updated on a regular basis with improvements and beta users are always the first ones to access them. In fact, a new update that sports the 47.1.2254.147516 beta version number is now available for download.

The new update was released earlier this morning and it is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels. Therefore, all Opera Mini fans who are enrolled in the beta program should make sure to stay connected to a stable Wi-Fi network so that they can access it.

What’s New?

The new update for Opera Mini focuses on enhancing the mobile browser’s overall performances. The way that it does that is by introducing a series of bug fixes and software tweaks. Therefore, Opera Mini will run much faster and its software stability will be improved after installing the new update.

The APK Alternative

If there are any Opera Mini fans who can’t get in the beta program, they should be pleased to know that there is an alternative way of accessing the new update. The update can also be manually downloaded and installed in the form of APK (Android Package Kit).